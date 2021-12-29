Allu Arjun Opens Up About His Pushpa Success In The Hindi Market

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun bagged a blockbuster with Sukumar's Pushpa movie. This film turned into the biggest hit in Tamil and Hindi languages too. Pushpa collections also surpassed Ranvir Singh's 83 movie and stood as one of the biggest hits in Bollywood. Allu Arjun is happy with this success and spoke to the media…



He started off by saying that, "We didn't expect to be very honest". Then he added, "We were releasing it in Hindi to test waters, but I am glad that it has paid off so well. Somewhere deep inside, I had this feeling that it will pay off because I have seen some kind of a pulse in North India."

When asked about the film's success in Hindi, he said, "I give credit to the Indian multi-genre format – the songs, fights, drama, love story and humor. Indian films are multi-genre films. Our films are very typical. If you take western films, they cater to only one or two genres. It could be horror- comedy, thriller or action. It won't be multi-genre. I think, heartland of India misses multi-genre format films. So, it's this format that has resulted in our success and that's what I call Indian cinema."

He concluded by saying, "Last 10 years, the Hindi audience has been seeing us on television. The success didn't happen today, it's called the 100-sugar cube effect. You put 99 sugars, it doesn't move, but then the moment you put the 100th cube, the whole thing goes up. So, this was the 100-sugar cube effect".

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, it is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' released on 17th of this month! This film deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun is essaying the role of Pushpa Raj and will be seen as a wood cutter. Rashmika Mandanna will also hold a complete de-glamorous appeal in this movie. Anasuya will be seen as Dakshayani, Sunil will be seen as Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.