Allu Arjun Says, 'It's Not About South Or North, It Is About Indian Cinema'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie first part will be out tomorrow in the theatres all over India. Being the most-awaited movie of the season and that too Sukumar's mark subject, there are many expectations on it. Even the makers and the actors promoted their movie with all the needed hype and created noise on social media too. Well, the promotional event of this movie was held in Mumbai on Thursday and Allu Arjun spoke to the audience and expressed his love towards Hindi cinema.



He started off by saying, ''I love Hindi cinema. I love Bollywood actors. It is not about South cinema or North cinema. It is about Indian cinema. I'm absolutely fortunate to be loved in other languages. The Hindi audiences are very grateful to South cinema. Language has no barrier when it comes to entertainment. I absolutely adore Amitabh ji because we've grown up watching his films which have a lot of impact on us.''

Even Devi Sri Prasad was also present at the event and said, ''Why it happens every time is because when passionate people come together for a cause. And we admire each other. The respect for each other grows when we fall in love with the work we do. Even though we're not working for a film, we maintain a good rapport.''

Speaking about the movie, Allu Arjun is essaying the role of wood cutter Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress. Both of them will be seen in complete de-glamour roles while Anasuya aka Dakshayani, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Fajadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh and Ajay Ghosh will be seen in the important roles.

This movie is being made in two parts while the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' will be out tomorrow i.e on 17th December, 2021. The plot deals with red gold smuggling and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh.

Pushpa movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty banners.