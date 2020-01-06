Trending :
Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Movie Pre-Release Business Report

Allu Arjun
Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde reunited on the big screen, for the second time in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde reunited on the big screen, for the second time in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie gears up for a grand release on January 10th, 2020.

The following is the pre-release business report of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Nizam: 19 Cr

Ceded: 11.60 Cr

Uttarandhra: 8.50 Cr

Guntur: 6.30 Cr

East Godavari: 6.30 Cr

Krishna: 5.20 Cr

West Godavari: 5.20 Cr

Nellore: 2.80 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states: 64.90 Cr approximately

Rest Of India: 8.50 Cr

Overseas 9.50 Cr

Worldwide 85 Cr approximately

Trivikram Srinivas is the director of the movie and this is his third movie with Allu Arjun. Geetha Arts jointly produces the movie with Haarika and Haassinee Creations. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna are the film's producers. Thaman scores the music for the movie.

