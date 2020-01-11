Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to set a record in Kerala
Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is hitting the silver screens across the globe in a few hours from now.
Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is hitting the silver screens across the globe in a few hours from now. The film is riding high on a buzz after the highly impressive audio album.
Reportedly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on course to set a new record in Kerala. The film will have a total of around 30 fans shows(benefit shows) in Kerala on January 12th and that is the highest ever count for a dubbed film. No other dubbed film had these many benefit shows in Kerala.
Allu Arjun enjoys a strong following in Kerala and that is very much evident now.
11 Jan 2020 3:47 PM GMT