Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to set a record in Kerala

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is hitting the silver screens across the globe in a few hours from now. The film is riding high on a buzz after the highly impressive audio album.

Reportedly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on course to set a new record in Kerala. The film will have a total of around 30 fans shows(benefit shows) in Kerala on January 12th and that is the highest ever count for a dubbed film. No other dubbed film had these many benefit shows in Kerala.

Allu Arjun enjoys a strong following in Kerala and that is very much evident now.