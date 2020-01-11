Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to set a record in Kerala

Allu Arjun
Highlights

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is hitting the silver screens across the globe in a few hours from now.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is hitting the silver screens across the globe in a few hours from now. The film is riding high on a buzz after the highly impressive audio album.

Reportedly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on course to set a new record in Kerala. The film will have a total of around 30 fans shows(benefit shows) in Kerala on January 12th and that is the highest ever count for a dubbed film. No other dubbed film had these many benefit shows in Kerala.

Allu Arjun enjoys a strong following in Kerala and that is very much evident now.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi11 Jan 2020 3:47 PM GMT

History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi

People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM...
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
SFI activists chant
SFI activists chant 'Go Back Modi' during his Kolkata visit
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee's Strategic Move To Break Away From Opposition...


Top