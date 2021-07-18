Allu Arjun's daughter Arha all set to make her Tollywood debut with 'Shaakuntala'

We have already witnessed Sridevi and Roja Ramani essaying the Yashoda Krishna and Bhakta Prahlada roles in their childhood. They mesmerized all and sundry with their awesome screen presence and paved their success journey at that age itself. Now, it's the chance of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's little princess Allu Arha. She is all set to make her debut with Gunasekhar's periodic love tale "Shaakuntalam". Allu Arjun and Gunasekhar made this big announcement through their Twitter pages and created noise on social media. Allu Arjun being a proud father keeps on sharing Arha's cute videos and pictures on his Instagram page. So, she is no new to the netizens, thus all are excited to witness her on the big screens.



Allu Arha is roped in to play the role of Prince Bharata in "Shaakuntalam" movie. Sharing the announcement poster, Gunasekhar is all smiling holding the little Arha in his arms. He also introduced Arha's character jotting down, "Welcome on board AlluArha, the valiant and little wonder, Prince Bharata in 'Shaakuntalam'. From whom our proud nation derives its name as 'Bharath'."

Even Allu Arjun is all happy with this big announcement and he is all proud to share this news with all his fans. He thanked director Gunasekhar and his daughter Neelima Guna for giving this wonderful opportunity to Arha. He also sent his best wishes to the entire team of the "Shaakuntalam".

Speaking about this movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. Being made based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the mythological drama is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Productions banners.