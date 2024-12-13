Allu Arjun’s team denies arrest rumors; gives clarity

Recent media reports claiming that Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede are entirely false, as confirmed by the actor's personal team. The team clarified that the actor was merely summoned for an inquiry at the Chikkadpally Police Station and urged the public not to believe such unverified news.

The incident occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya 70 MM theatre on December 4, which saw a massive crowd turn out to see the actor. The large gathering led to a stampede, resulting in the tragic death of a woman named Revathi. In response, the theatre owner and two managers were arrested. Although Allu Arjun’s name was included in the case, he has shown deep empathy, pledging ₹25 lakhs in assistance to Revathi's family and covering the medical expenses for her son.

In addition, the actor has filed a petition to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further legal proceedings, including arrest. His legal counsel argued that Allu Arjun was unaware of the stampede, as he was inside the theatre at the time. The petition also highlighted that the actor's arrival was communicated in advance to both the theatre management and the police to ensure safety.

Allu Arjun’s team continues to maintain that the actor’s involvement in the incident was purely coincidental, and there is no basis for the arrest rumors circulating in the media.