Live
- MacBook Air M3 Hits Lowest Price in India: Find Details
- High Court Adjourns Hearing on Allu Arjun's Petition to 4 PM
- Pawan Kalyan praises Chandrababu Naidu at Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document launch
- Chirec International looks to transform education with Chirec 2.0 vision
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Responds to Allu Arjun's Arrest in Delhi
- Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi: Pay attention to Bangladesh, act to end Hindus’ misery
- Allu Arjun Arrested: KTR Reacts on X, Calls Arrest Unfair
- Bold steps by Modi govt in reviving Indian heritage, culture: Union Minister
- What are the charges against Allu Arjun: Understanding the Charges Against Him
- Allu Arjun Objects to Arrest Procedure, Requests Breakfast and Change of Clothes
Just In
Allu Arjun’s team denies arrest rumors; gives clarity
Recent media reports claiming that Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede are entirely false, as confirmed by the actor's personal team
Recent media reports claiming that Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede are entirely false, as confirmed by the actor's personal team. The team clarified that the actor was merely summoned for an inquiry at the Chikkadpally Police Station and urged the public not to believe such unverified news.
The incident occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya 70 MM theatre on December 4, which saw a massive crowd turn out to see the actor. The large gathering led to a stampede, resulting in the tragic death of a woman named Revathi. In response, the theatre owner and two managers were arrested. Although Allu Arjun’s name was included in the case, he has shown deep empathy, pledging ₹25 lakhs in assistance to Revathi's family and covering the medical expenses for her son.
In addition, the actor has filed a petition to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further legal proceedings, including arrest. His legal counsel argued that Allu Arjun was unaware of the stampede, as he was inside the theatre at the time. The petition also highlighted that the actor's arrival was communicated in advance to both the theatre management and the police to ensure safety.
Allu Arjun’s team continues to maintain that the actor’s involvement in the incident was purely coincidental, and there is no basis for the arrest rumors circulating in the media.