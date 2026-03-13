Allu Cinemas launch in Hyderabad draws attention

The inauguration of Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad turned into a high-profile event as actor Allu Arjun and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared warm words of appreciation for each other. The ceremony highlighted a cordial atmosphere between the two, indicating that past controversies linked to the Sandhya Theatre episode have been put behind them.

Revanth Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and praised Allu Arjun for his dedication and achievements in the film industry. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the actor’s future and wished him success on a global scale.

“Allu Arjun has a long journey ahead. I hope to see him achieve greater milestones not just in Indian cinema but also in Hollywood. His hard work and determination are truly inspiring,” Revanth Reddy said.

Responding to the praise, Allu Arjun warmly thanked the Chief Minister and affectionately referred to him as “Revanth Anna.” The actor expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s presence at the launch and for his continued encouragement.

After the formal inauguration, Allu Arjun, along with veteran producer Allu Aravind and other members of the Allu family, escorted the Chief Minister through the newly opened multiplex. The theatre complex is already attracting attention for its advanced technology. One of its screens is equipped with Dolby Cinema technology and is said to be the third-largest Dolby screen in the world and the largest in India.

‘Wall of Fame’ sparks debate

However, the launch event also sparked an unexpected debate on social media. A video clip from the venue revealed a “Wall of Fame” inside the theatre lounge featuring portraits of several prominent filmmakers. Directors such as S. S. Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty, Vetrimaaran, Atlee Kumar, Mani Ratnam, Trivikram Srinivas, Sukumar and Rajkumar Hirani were among those featured.

Some social media users questioned the selection, pointing out the absence of notable filmmakers like Shankar, Ram Gopal Varma, Puri Jagannadh, and Srinu Vaitla. Others debated whether the list reflected filmmakers associated with Allu Arjun’s career or future collaborations.

Later, it emerged that another section of the theatre features portraits of legendary directors including K. Viswanath, Dasari Narayana Rao, K. Balachander, and K. Raghavendra Rao. Even so, discussions online continued about the absence of several other iconic names.

Industry observers say such debates are almost inevitable when honouring filmmakers in public spaces. With multiple generations of legendary directors across Indian cinema, creating a definitive list is nearly impossible, and partial glimpses of such displays can easily spark wider discussions online.