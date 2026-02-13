Amaravathiki Aahwanam: Soulful horror thriller that blends fear and emotion

Known for backing content-driven cinema, Light House Cine Magic continues its unique storytelling journey with Amaravathiki Aahwanam. Directed by GVK, the film stars Shiva Kanthamaneni, Dhanya Balakrishna, Esther, Supritha, and Harish in key roles. Marketed as a different horror thriller, the film successfully builds curiosity through its promotional content and delivers a gripping cinematic experience that balances fear with strong emotional storytelling.

Story

The story revolves around two families — that of an honest police officer and a zamindar lineage. Eshwar (Shiva Kanthamaneni) is a sincere police officer living happily with his wife Bhanumathi (Dhanya Balakrishna) and family. Bhanumathi’s sister Bhargavi (Supritha), obsessed with social media fame, starts making viral videos based on ghost concepts. One such video makes her an overnight sensation. Soon, a mysterious man claims he can prove the existence of ghosts and invites her to a village called Amaravathi. Concerned for her safety, Eshwar and his family accompany her.

They enter a grand mansion belonging to Rajeshwari (Esther), the zamindar heiress, where a series of eerie and unexpected things unfold. As secrets unravel, the film reveals Rajeshwari’s tragic past, her connection with Eshwar’s family, and the deep emotional layers behind the haunting. The mystery, suspense, and emotional revelations form the core of the narrative.

Performances

Shiva Kanthamaneni delivers one of his finest performances, balancing emotion, intensity, and vulnerability with ease. Esther impresses in the role of Rajeshwari, using expressive eyes and strong screen presence to elevate the character. Dhanya Balakrishna brings warmth and emotional depth as a mother and wife, while Supritha perfectly captures the modern social-media-obsessed youth. The supporting cast adds strength, with each character playing a meaningful role in the story.

Technicalities

Director GVK blends horror with human emotions beautifully, making the film more than just a scare-fest. Cinematographer Prabhakar Reddy delivers visually striking frames, creating an atmospheric horror experience. Music by Bharadwaj adds depth and intensity, enhancing both fear and emotion. Strong production values make the film visually rich and immersive.

Analysis

Amaravathiki Aahwanam stands out as a well-crafted horror thriller that combines suspense, emotion, family bonding, and mystery. With engaging storytelling, strong performances, and rich technical quality, the film offers a complete theatrical experience. It’s a perfect family-friendly thriller that delivers both fear and heartfelt emotion — making it a satisfying and memorable watch.

Rating: 3/5