‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ has unique elements: Producer Dheeraj Mogilineni

Telugu actor Suhas, celebrated for his performances in movies like 'Colour Photo' and 'Writer Padmabhushan,' is set to charm audiences with his upcoming film, "Ambajipeta Marriage Band." Produced jointly by GA2 Pictures, director Venkatesh Maha's Mahayana Motion Pictures, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, the film, produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni, is scheduled for a grand release on February 2.



Dheeraj Mogilineni, an accomplished producer in Tollywood, known for successful films like 'Dorasani,' 'ABCD,' 'Urvashi Vo Rakshashi Vo,' and 'Baby,' offered insights into the film's highlights and production process. According to Mogilineni, "Ambajipeta Marriage Band" is not a typical comedy as initially perceived but delves into a more serious subject. The film, directed by Dushyanth Katikineni, aims to present real incidents from a specific area in a cinematic form rather than convey a specific message.

Suhas, recognized for his versatility, embraces a serious role in the film, showcasing a different dimension of his acting prowess. The cast includes fresh talents like Shivani auditioned for the heroine's role. The movie, designed to break away from the typical commercial formula, focuses on freshness and authenticity while maintaining Geetha Arts' reputation.

The film's music, composed by Shekhar Chandra, adds depth to the overall experience, and director Dushyanth's storytelling prowess, honed through previous projects like 'Care of Kancherapalem' and 'Umamaheswara Ugrarupasya,' is evident in "Ambajipeta Marriage Band." The film also features Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari of 'Pushpa' fame and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. Cinematography is handled by Wajid Baig and Kodati Pawan Kalyan, with editing by Sekhar Chandra.

Dheeraj Mogilineni revealed that they are concurrently working on another project titled 'The Girlfriend' with Rashmika Mandanna, and have three more projects in the pipeline, with details to be announced soon. The producer expressed confidence in the film's quality, citing positive feedback from Allu Aravind after watching it. Overall, "Ambajipeta Marriage Band" promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline, talented cast, and refreshing approach.