AN Balaji to bring ‘Mufti Police’ to Telugu screens

Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations’ A. N. Balaji is set to present another powerful, content-driven film to Telugu audiences with the release of Mufti Police. The movie, originally titled Theeyavar Kulaindh Nattum in Tamil, stars Action King Arjun Sarja and acclaimed actress Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. Directed by Dinesh Lakshmanan and produced by G. Arul Kumar under GSR Arts, the film will hit theatres in Telugu on the 21st of this month.

Balaji, known for distributing over 400 films and producing titles like Rangam 2, Yuddhabhoomi, and Doctor 56, believes Mufti Police will further strengthen his reputation as a producer with strong content choices.

The film revolves around the mysterious murder of a writer and unfolds as an intense investigative thriller layered with emotional depth. Balaji noted that the narrative also touches upon autism—an issue affecting many children and families today—making it both relevant and socially conscious.

Given the strong fan base of Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh in Telugu states, the film is set for a wide release. Balaji praised director Dinesh Lakshmanan for delivering a gripping, high-quality drama that balances action with a compelling personal storyline.

The cast also includes Ram Kumar Ganesan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Praveen Raja. The Telugu release is being presented by Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations.