Anand Deverakonda ‘Baby:’ Fourth single ‘Riba Papa’ to be out tomorrow

Young hero Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s upcoming flick “Baby” has created a strong buzz among film buffs through its promotional content. The three songs released so far were soothing. “O Rendu Prema Meghaalila” and “Devaraaja” are mellifluous and still trending all over.

Now the latest update is that the fourth single, “Riba Papa,” is going to be released on 19th June at 5:04 pm. The movie team officially announced it with a poster featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashiwn. Not just the songs but even the film’s posters are pretty impressive igniting interest.

Helmed by Sai Rajesh, Baby is bankrolled by SKN under Mass Movie Makers. Vijay Bulganin composed the tunes. Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana played pivotal roles. The movie will release in theatres during the second week of July.