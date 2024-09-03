Live
Ananya Nagalla Donates to Flood Relief Funds in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Actress Ananya Nagalla has shown her support for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who are struggling due to heavy rains and floods. In a recent tweet, she expressed her hope for both states to recover quickly from the disaster.
Ananya announced that she is donating Rs 2.5 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. She encouraged others to help the governments in their relief efforts for the flood-affected areas.
She tweeted, "People in both Telugu states are facing tough times because of the rains. I hope our states recover soon. As my contribution, I am donating ₹2.5 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."
Her donation has been appreciated by many, and her fans have praised her for offering help in these difficult times.