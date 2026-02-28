Ananya Nagalla seeks divine blessings at Tirumala and Tataiahgunta temple

Telugu actress Ananya Nagalla, known for her notable performances in films such as Vakeel Saab, Mallesham, Pottel, and Tantra, paid a spiritual visit to Tirupati on Saturday, offering prayers at the revered Tataiahgunta Gangamma Ammavari Temple and later having divine darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

The actress, who is currently active across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, visited the sacred temples after completing a shooting schedule for an upcoming Tamil project. She first offered special prayers at the Tataiahgunta Gangamma Ammavari Temple, which is traditionally believed to be the sacred abode of Goddess Gangamma, the sister of Lord Venkateswara. Temple Chairman Mahesh Yadav warmly received Ananya Nagalla and personally oversaw the rituals performed by her. Following the special pooja, temple authorities presented her with sacred Theertha Prasadam.

Expressing her devotion, Ananya Nagalla said the visit was deeply emotional and spiritually fulfilling. She shared that visiting the temple had long been a heartfelt wish and described receiving the Goddess’s darshan as a truly blessed and fortunate moment. She also spoke about the spiritual significance of the Tataiahgunta temple and her strong faith in divine guidance. Several celebrities, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, have previously visited the temple, reflecting its growing popularity among film personalities.

Later, Ananya Nagalla and actress Archana Ayyar separately received the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy during the VIP Break Darshan at Tirumala. At the Ranganayaka Mandapam, Vedic scholars offered traditional Vedic blessings, after which temple officials presented sacred Theertha Prasadam.

Fans gathered in large numbers outside the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the actresses, creating a devotional and celebratory atmosphere. Ananya Nagalla, who previously received praise from Pawan Kalyan for her performance in Vakeel Saab, reiterated that devotion and faith remain an integral part of her life, regardless of where her career takes her.