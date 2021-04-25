Anasuya joins ‘Pushpa’ sets; shares her happiness through social media

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie "Pushpa". Being a versatile filmmaker Sukumar directorial, it deals with the red sandals subject. Even the recently released teaser of this movie also showed Allu Arjun in a complete de-glamour role and Rashmika Mandanna in village girl attire.



Well, the latest news is, Tollywood's anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has joined the sets of "Pushpa" movie and also shared her happiness sharing a post on her Instagram page. She dropped the image of the clapboard and was happy to be a part of this movie and once again work with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar.

She also worked with the same team for Ram CharanTej's "Rangasthalam" movie and bagged loads and loads of compliments for her Rangamatta role. As Sukumar always keeps a special space for her in the movie, now, we need to wait and watch how will she mesmerize all the movie buffs with her role in this movie. Speaking about the teaser which was released a few days back, it was worth watching with complete chase sequences between Allu Arjun and the antagonists.

Even Rashmika also looked cute in a couple of scenes while Allu Arjun appeared completely in a rugged avatar. Pushpa movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It also has JagapathiBabu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in the important roles. As we all know Rashmika is the lead actress, the handsome hunk FahadhFassil, a renowned Mollywood actor is roped in to play the antagonist role.