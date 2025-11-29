Anil Ravipudi unveils teaser of ‘Annagaru Vastaaru’

Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has unveiled the teaser of star hero Karthi and Studio Green’s much-talked-about project ‘Annagaru Vastaaru’.

Star hero Karthi’s much-awaited film ‘Va Vathiyar’ is arriving before the Telugu audience with the title ‘Annagaru Vastaaru’. The movie is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release this December. The prestigious production house Studio Green is producing the film under the banner of K.E. Gnanavel Raja. The project is directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, known for crafting unique action-comedy entertainers. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead.

Today, blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the official teaser of ‘Annagaru Vastaaru’ through his social media platforms. Calling the teaser highly engaging from start to finish, he extended his best wishes to hero Karthi, producer Gnanavel Raja, and the entire team.

The teaser opens with a grand celebration marking Karthi’s arrival as a police officer, with the local crowd energetically cheering for him. Karthi makes a stylish entry with high-energy dance steps that match the festive vibe. The teaser then introduces key characters played by Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Anand Raj, and Raj Kiran. The powerful action sequences featuring Karthi stand out as major highlights. Overall, the teaser offers a brief yet impactful glimpse of the entertaining action and comedy elements the film promises to deliver.