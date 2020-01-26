Top
Another Lyrical Song From 'Jaanu' Will Be Out Tomorrow

Samantha Akkineni is all in full form with the latest hit 'Oh Baby'. This girl is being sartorial in her picks and is making all the audience go gaga...

Samantha Akkineni is all in full form with the latest hit 'Oh Baby'. This girl is being sartorial in her picks and is making all the audience go gaga over her superb roles.

We all know that, Samantha is coming up with 'Jaanu' movie which has young hero Sharwanand as the lead actor. This movie is directed by C. Prem Kumar and it is a remake of Tamil blockbuster '96' movie.

Being a cute love story it has all the elements of romance, drama and emotions which make the viewers get connected with the subject. Sharwanand will essay the role of K. Ramachandra aka Ram and Samantha will be seen as S. Janaki Devi aka Jaanu in this movie.

After the unique first look poster, the "Pranam…" song just stole the hearts of music lovers with its soulful tune and awesome lyrics. Now, the makers are again ready to make the audience get connected with Jaanu by releasing another lyrical video of the song "Oohale…"

PR Vamsi has announced this news through his Twitter account… Have a look!

This poster has both the lead actors seen in complete love along with the release date of "Oohale…" song. The lyrical video will be out tomorrow @5 PM.

Jaanu is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. This love story will hit the theatres on 7th February, 2020.

