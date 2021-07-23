Another obstacle for Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish'?

Natural star Nani's upcoming movie 'Tuck Jagdish' is one of the most awaited movies in Tollywood. Touted to be a family entertainer, Shiva Nirvana of 'Ninnu Kori' fame is helming this project.



Recently rumors came out that Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish' will have a digital release but the makers have rubbished the rumours and Star Maa has recently acquired the satellite rights of the film. But it is yet to be known if the film will get aor not. Because, though the AP government has announced to reopen the theatres, the theatre owners association has kept the theatres shut down as there is no clarity regarding the ticket rates issue. The theatre ticket cost issue has now become one of the obstacles for Nani's upcoming film. We have to wait and see what the makers are going to do now.



Sahu Garapati in association with Harish Peddi is bankrolling this project. Ritu Verma and Aishwarya Rajesh are playing the female leads in this film.

