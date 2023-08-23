'Anu' Will Appeal To All Sections Of Audiences- Senior Actress Aamani

Presented by AVI Creations, the upcoming film 'Anu' stars Karthik Raju, Prashanth Karthi, Mishti Chakraborty, Aamani, Devi Prasad, Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao and Posani Krishna Murali in lead roles. Sundeep Gopisetty is directing and producing this movie under Tejaswi Creative Works banner. Kalyan Chakravarthi Gumpina is the line producer of this movie. Today, the film’s unit hold a press meet.

Aamani said , “The movie came out very well. I played a very good, and new character. Thanks to director-producer Sundeep for giving me such a good opportunity. He made it wonderfully. Even if there were some problems or delays due to Corona, he never felt the tension. It is a good message-oriented film. This movie will appeal to all sections of audiences. I hope the movie gets good support from the media. I wish Anu will become a big success.”

Director-producer Sundeep Gopisetty said , “This is my first film. All the big names like Aamani, Devi Prasad, Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao are part of the movie. I thank all of them. Today, the film’s hero and heroine did not come because they were busy with the shooting of another movie. It has come out well. We are planning to release this film in September.”

Prashanth Karthi said , “I played a villain in this movie. Thanks to the director for giving me such a good role. I played Posani's son in this. We had a lot of fun shooting and it was like going to a picnic every day. I want this movie to be a big hit.”

Devi Prasad said , “There is a lot of passion in the director. He showed his passion as a director and producer. I want this movie to be a big hit. The hero and heroine acted well. It was a pleasure to work with Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao. This movie was made with good planning. We all know that Aamani is a very big actress. But she never behaved like a senior actress. It is a film worth watching with the family.”

Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao said , “Devi Prasad and I worked as assistants for different directors at the same time. But Devi Prasad achieved great success as an artist. Sundeep Gopisetty's role as a director and producer is no small feat. His whole family also worked dedicatedly for this film. All the film team also worked together like a family. The director has a lot of passion. It is a pleasure to work with Aamani after all these years. I thank my director-producer for giving me the opportunity to act in this film.”

Line producer Kalyan Chakravarthi said , “The film has come out very well. The music is amazing. Everyone worked hard. I liked the film and came forward to release it. We are planning to release this film in September.”