Anup Rubens wishes good luck to ‘Rolugunta Suri’ team; launches first single

The upcoming realistic emotional drama ‘Rolugunta Suri’ is creating quite a stir in Tollywood for its raw storytelling and village-based setting. Directed by Anil Kumar Palla, the film stars Nagarjuna Palla, Aadhya Reddy, and Bhawana Neelap in the lead roles. It is being produced by Soumya Chandini Palla under the Tapaswi Art Creations banner.

The film’s first song was launched by popular music director Anup Rubens, who praised the project for its strong emotional appeal and musical depth. He shared, “When songs are good, audiences come to theatres. If both story and music strike the right chord, the film becomes a blockbuster. Rolugunta Suri is that kind of film — powerful in story and music. My best wishes to the team.”

Director Anil Kumar Palla expressed his gratitude, stating, “It’s an honor that Anup Rubens garu launched our first song and appreciated our work. We’re confident the story and songs will resonate with everyone.”

Producer Soumya Chandini Palla added, “Rolugunta Suri is a meaningful Telugu film that captures real-life emotions through a village backdrop. Our team worked passionately to ensure quality at every level.”

The makers believe Rolugunta Suri will stand out as a unique, emotion-filled rural drama that leaves a lasting impact on audiences.