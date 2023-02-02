Anxiety Among Filmmakers Ahead of First Week of February Box Office

February is set to be an exciting month for Tollywood, with several small and mid-range film releases lined up. The first weekend of the month is particularly busy, with multiple releases such as "Michael," "Writer Padmabhushan," and "Butta Bomma."

"Michael" is a period-set action drama marking young hero Sundeep Kishan's debut in the pan-Indian space. It is the most expensive project in Sundeep's career and is releasing on February 3rd.

"Writer Padmabhushan," also releasing on the same day, is running a decent promotional campaign, with special screenings for families and paid premieres scheduled for February 2nd. The film has a positive vibe surrounding it.



"Butta Bomma" features lesser-known faces in the lead roles, resulting in weaker promotions. However, the makers are confident about the content and are hoping to attract audiences to theaters from February 4th.



None of these releases have pre-set star power, relying instead on word-of-mouth to perform well at the box office. Regardless, the month is shaping up to be an interesting one for Tollywood fans.

