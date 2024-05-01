Ashok Galla’s ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ to start musical promotions from this week

The spotlight continues to shine on Ashok Galla, grandson of the legendary Superstar Krishna and nephew of Tollywood icon Mahesh Babu, as he gears up for his next cinematic venture, "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva." Helmed by Arjun Jandhyala of "Guna 369" fame, the film promises a captivating narrative backed by an impressive ensemble of talent.

Adding to the anticipation, creative maestro Prashant Varma, renowned for his work in "Hanu-Man," lends his storytelling finesse to the project, crafting a compelling storyline that's sure to enthrall audiences. Joining Varma, prolific writer Sai Madhav Burra weaves dialogue magic, elevating the cinematic experience.

Under the banner of Lalithambika Productions, backed by the esteemed NRI film distributor Somineni Balakrishna, the production of "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva" is poised to set new benchmarks. With the unveiling of the teaser introducing the protagonist's character, excitement reached a crescendo, garnering rave reviews from eager fans.

Further stoking anticipation, the musical journey of the film receives a dynamic kickstart with the release of its first single promo. Helmed by sensational composer Bheems Cecerlio, known for crafting chart-topping melodies, the song encapsulates the essence of Ashok Galla's on-screen romance with Varanasi Manasa, exuding charm and allure.

Visually, the film promises to be a spectacle, with Prasad Moorella capturing its grandeur through his lens. Backed by meticulous production design, the project unfolds on a majestic scale, immersing viewers into its vibrant world.

With the full song set for release on May 3, anticipation mounts as audiences await the next glimpse into the cinematic journey of "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva," poised to captivate hearts and minds alike.