Asian Suresh Entertainments bags Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Max’ Telugu rights

Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s much-awaited action thriller, Max, is all set for its grand release in Telugu on December 27. The film, distributed by Asian Suresh Entertainments, promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and intense action sequences.

Directed by Vijay Kartikeya, Max features Kiccha Sudeep in the role of a powerful police officer, Arjun Mahakshay. The film also stars versatile actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and popular Tollywood actor Sunil in significant roles, further elevating the movie’s appeal. The project is produced by the renowned Kollywood producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, in collaboration with Kiccha Sudeep’s own Kiccha Creations.

The teaser of the film has already created a huge buzz, raising expectations for this high-octane action drama. With its gripping narrative and thrilling elements, Max has become one of the most anticipated releases from the Kannada film industry.

Fans of Kiccha Sudeep and action-thriller enthusiasts can look forward to an electrifying cinematic experience when Max hits theatres this December.