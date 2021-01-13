Athadu fans upset with Trivikram Srinivas

Athadu starring Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the super hit films. The film did well in the theatres and also became a huge blockbuster on the small screen. Whenever Athadu gets screened on the small screen, the audiences will be glued to TV sets. During the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reunion event, Trivikram compared the latest film to Athadu. This statement did not go well with some fans.

Trivikram stated that people will encourage Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo like how they did Athadu on the small screen. But, Athadu is completely a different film when compared to ALVP. The fans are hurt that Trivikram compared the two films.

Although it is Trivikram who made the films, Athadu will certainly have a repeat watch for another decade but people might not give the same reception to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.