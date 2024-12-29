Attack on 'Drinker Sai' Movie Director by Manten Satyanarayana Fans in Guntur

In a shocking incident during the success tour of the movie Drinker Sai, fans of actor Manten Satyanarayana attacked the film's director at Guntur's Shiva Theatre. The altercation occurred after some scenes in the film were deemed disrespectful towards the actor.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation erupted when the fans of Manten Satyanarayana, who had reportedly been offended by certain scenes in the movie, took matters into their own hands. The controversial scenes in question depicted Satyanarayana's character in a manner that fans found belittling, leading them to lash out at the director.

This unprovoked attack, which occurred during the film's success celebrations, has raised concerns about the level of aggression among some fans in the industry. The incident has since been reported to the local authorities, and investigations are underway.

The incident at Shiva Theatre has left the film industry and moviegoers stunned, prompting calls for better management of fan behavior and increased sensitivity when portraying actors on screen.



