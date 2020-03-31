Baahubali actress to approach cyber crime cops?

Baahubali is one movie that introduced a lot of actors and technicians. The film became a big hit and brought some talented actors to the limelight. Ashritha Vemuganti is one of the actors who earned huge acclaim in the film. Ashritha acted as Anushka's sister in law in the movie and impressed everyone with her dancing skills. At the same time, she also acted in Yatra film as YSR's wife.

Now, she is upset after seeing an ad on Facebook with her image. Apparently, the Facebook ad is about a dating app and she got shocked seeing her pictures getting misused. The actress is currently thinking of approaching the cybercrime officials and file an official complaint with them.

As of now, there is no clarity on her further plan of action but let us hope that no one else will have to face this.