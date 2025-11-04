Baahubali: The Epic Sees Monday Decline, Collects ₹26 Crore on Day 4

Trade website Sacnilk reported that the film garnered a nett of about ₹1.35 crore on Monday. With this, Baahubali day 4 collection touched ₹25.7 crore. The film raked in a good ₹1.15 crore from Thursday previews and picked up with ₹9.65 crore on Friday, ₹7.25 crore on Saturday and ₹6.3 crore on Sunday. The collections crashed on day 4 with the film making ₹1.65 crore on Monday.

On the other hand, South film Thamma, which is also in its second Monday, collected around ₹1.50 crore. With this, the domestic census of Baahubali The Epic has crossed the ₹ 26 crore- mark.

Encyclopedically, the film made a aggregate of ₹ 39.75 crore in its opening weekend. Prabhas box office report to have a big fall during weekdays and the real test will be if it can hold its fort throughout the week. To recall, Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) made ₹650 crore and ₹1,788.06 crore worldwide, respectively.

Rana Daggubati film earnings, which was much hyped and was also teased with the upcoming animated spin-off Baahubali: The Eternal War, released on a budget of an estimated ₹120 crore.

Baahubali: The Epic is faring way better in the south as Rajamouli has a strong fan following in the region. However, in the Hindi belt, it’s a struggle between Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and The Taj Story.