‘Bad Girls’ promises bold, emotional ride with fresh faces and strong message

Director Munna Dhulipudi, who previously impressed with How to Love in 30 Days, is back with a bold new film titled Bad Girls, carrying the intriguing tagline “But many beds.” Featuring newcomers Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, and Yashna in lead roles, the film also stars Rohan Surya and Moin in key characters.

Produced under the banners of Neeli Neeli Akasa Creations, Praswitha Entertainment, and NVL Creations, the film is being backed by producers Shashidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsayya, Ramisetty Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh. Acclaimed composer Anoop Rubens is scoring the music, while Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose is penning the lyrics.

The title motion poster was unveiled at a grand press event held at Prasad Lab, with directors Chandoo Mondeti, Shiva Nirvana, and Krishna Chaitanya gracing the event. All praised Munna’s vision, courage in casting fresh talent, and commitment to meaningful storytelling.

Speaking at the event, Munna shared the real-life inspiration behind Bad Girls — a story rooted in the emotional complexities and freedom struggles of women before marriage. He revealed that major producers initially rejected the project, doubting the marketability of new faces, prompting him and his friends to finance it independently.

With a compelling narrative, emotional depth, comedy, and a socially relevant message, Bad Girls aims to be more than just entertainment — it’s a story of empowerment, freedom, and courage. The film’s trailer and songs, including a track reminiscent of the hit Neeli Neeli Akasam, will release soon.