‘Bad Girlz’ set for Christmas release; promises a fun-filled ride

Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi, who earlier delivered the youthful hit 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, is back with his next theatrical outing titled Bad Girlz. Produced jointly under the banners of Prashvitha Entertai9ment, Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, and NVL Creations, the film is positioned as a complete entertainer with a refreshing twist.

Starring Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, and Moin in key roles, Bad Girlz plays on contrast with its intriguing tagline, “Kani Chala Manchodlu”, which interestingly contradicts the title and hints at the film’s playful tone. The project is being produced by Sasidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh. The film is slated for a grand Christmas release on December 25.

Speaking about the film, director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi described Bad Girlz as a full-on entertainer that imagines what it would be like if women took center stage in films like Jathi Ratnalu or MAD. He expressed confidence in the final output, stating that the film has shaped up well and is designed to appeal to audiences across age groups.

Music is composed by Anup Rubens, while all the song lyrics are penned by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandra Bose. The recently released song “Ila Chusukuntane” has already crossed 6 million views, and the Bad Girlz Anthem is gaining strong traction on social media. With more songs yet to be unveiled, the makers are confident that Bad Girlz will strike the right chord with audiences this festive season.