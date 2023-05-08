Balagam Cast Honored with Swedish International Film Festival for Outstanding Performances

Live
he film's cast and crew were recently honored at the Swedish International Film Festival 2023, where Priyadarshi won the award for Best Actor and Sudhakar Reddy was named Best Supporting Actor.
Balagam, a film written and directed by Venu Yeldandi, has garnered significant attention from audiences even two months after its theatrical release. The film's portrayal of human emotions and relationship values has left a lasting impression on viewers, leading to widespread praise and acclaim from both regular people and celebrities alike. The success of Balagam may have come as a surprise to the film team, who likely did not anticipate such widespread success.
Two incredible performances 🙌🏻— Dil Raju Productions (@DilRajuProdctns) May 8, 2023
one remarkable movie ❤️@PriyadarshiPN and #KethiriSudhakarReddy's captivating portrayals in #Balagam take top honors at the @CineSweden 2023 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #BalagamGoesGlobal @VenuYeldandi9 @kavyakalyanram @dopvenu @LyricsShyam pic.twitter.com/5v9jjdzwAi
Produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner, Balagam has already won numerous prestigious awards, both domestically and internationally. In fact, the film's cast and crew were recently honored at the Swedish International Film Festival 2023, where Priyadarshi won the award for Best Actor and Sudhakar Reddy was named Best Supporting Actor. Priyadarshi played the character of Sailu, while Sudhakar Reddy portrayed Sailu's grandfather, Komurayya. The film has also had a significant impact on viewers' lives, transforming their perspectives on relationships.