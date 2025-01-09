Balakrishna calls off ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ pre-release event following tragedy at Tirupati

In light of the tragic stampede at Tirupati Vishnu Nivasam, which resulted in the loss of lives last night, the makers of the highly anticipated film Daaku Maharaaj have decided to call off the film's pre-release event. The decision, reportedly made by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna himself, reflects sensitivity to the tragic incident and the mood of the public.

Tirupati, located in Rayalaseema, is in close proximity to Ananthapuram, where the event was scheduled to take place. Balakrishna, concerned about the appropriateness of holding a celebratory event in the wake of such a tragedy, insisted that the pre-release festivities be postponed. While official sources have not confirmed the details, there are speculations that Balakrishna might personally visit Tirupati to meet the victims and their families in a gesture of solidarity.

The pre-release event was intended to be a grand affair to promote the action-packed film, Daaku Maharaaj, which is scheduled for release on the 12th of this month. Despite this, the film's promotional activities have largely been quiet, with Balakrishna taking a low-key approach to public engagements. He had only previously spoken about the film at a promotional event held in the USA.

In an official tweet, the makers of Daaku Maharaaj expressed their grief over the incident, stating, “It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple – a place of devotion for millions. Given the circumstances, we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with the pre-release event as planned. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”

Balakrishna’s decision to cancel the event reflects a deep respect for the sentiments of the people, particularly in the aftermath of such a devastating occurrence.