Balakrishna Donates Rs 1. 25 Crore To Fight Corona Virus

The entire world is suffering due to Coronavirus pandemic. Both the Telugu states are also facing severe crisis controlling the spread of the disease. Hindupur MLA, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute Chairman, Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna has announced his donation of Rs 1 Crore 25 Lakhs to fight against Corona Virus.

From his donation of 1.25 Crores, he contributes Rs 50 Lakhs to Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund, Rs 50 Lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund. He handed over a cheque of Rs 25 Lakhs to Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) Executive Member C Kalyan for the welfare of Telugu Cine Workers who are facing dire situation during this lockdown period.

Nandamuri Balakrishna appeals to everyone to stay safe at their homes and stay strong during these testing times so that we can collectively overcome this tough period.