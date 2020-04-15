Balakrishna out, Ravi Teja in for this remake?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with an interesting film under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Soon after this, Balakrishna did not sign any other film but he is in talks for a remake titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Since the time the remake rights are sold, Balakrishna's name is doing rounds in the media. But, we came to know that Balayya is now out of choice for the film.

The interesting buzz reveals that Balakrishna is out now and Ravi Teja is in consideration for the same role. Rana Daggubati is in talks for another hero role and there is no proper clarity on the same yet.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon played the lead roles in the movie. Sudheer Varma is in talks to direct the film. As of now, the production house is silent on the rumours and they might give out a clarification soon.