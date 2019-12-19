Trending :
Balakrishna should collect 22 crores to save his film

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be closing the year with the film Ruler.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be closing the year with the film Ruler. It is his third release of the year, after NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. Both these films became disasters at the box office and thus, all the Balayya fans are pinning high hopes on Ruler, which is hitting the theatres tomorrow.

According to the insider reports, the film has done a pre-release business of Rs. 21 crores. Thus, it now has to do a business of Rs. 22 crores to be in the safe zone. Considering the recent form of Balayya and his current market value, this seems to be a herculean task. Moreover, it is clashing with two other films, Sai Dharam Tej's Prathi Roju Pandaage and Karthi's Donga. So, we cant expect high openings.

This is off-season and the film has to be very good to bring the crowd to the theatres. Additionally, there is a talk that there is nothing new in the film and it is a regular commercial potboiler. The trailers also didn't get a good response from the viewers. Balayya's different wigs also got trolled on social media. All these factors are affecting the film and we have to see how it can surpass that break-even figure after the release.

