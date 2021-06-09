Balakrishna to say Sanskrit Slokas in 'Akhanda'

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has a good grip on slokas from Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata. Now, the actor is all set to showcase this talent in his upcoming movie 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu.

Balayya is playing a dual role in this movie and will also be seen as an aghora. According to the buzz, Aghora's role of Balayya will be seen saying some Sanskrit slokas and will also be explaining the meaning of them in the movie. It seems like Balayya has accepted to do the role as he liked Agoras character.



On the other hand, the recently released teaser of the film has received a thumping response from the audience. Balakrishna wants to comeback to the success as his last few films failed to impress the audiences at the box-office. Since it is third film of Balayya and Boayapati, there are high expectations on the film.

