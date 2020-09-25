SP Balasubrahmanyam extremely critical 

Chennai: SP Balasubrahmanyam, who seemed to be recovering after testing negative for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago, is in critical condition now, says the latest medical bulletin released by MGM Hospital, Chennai on Thursday.

The bulletin reads that Balasubramaniam's health has been deteriorating for the past 24 hours and he is presently on ECMO and other life supports.

The medical team attending him is closely monitoring his vital parameters. It is known that Balasubramaniam was admitted to MGM Hospital on August 5. Subsequently, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to the intensive care unit in a critical state.