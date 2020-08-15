Bapu Bommaki Pellanta on Zee TV to kickstart Niharika Konidela’s wedding festivities

Zee Telugu is all set to air a unique event - 'Bapu Bommaki Pellanta' with a special guest Niharika Konidela. The event which will be telecasted on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will showcase the bride-to-be's journey as she seeks the lord's blessings and begins preparations for her much-awaited wedding. The celebration has a quirky caption to as it reads 'It's not an event, it's a beautiful moment'.

As Nikharika marks her entry into a new life, she will be joined by Zee Telugu's fan-favourite artists to perform the Ganesh pooja. The unique event will also have Nagababu, Gully Boyz team, Ravi, Bhanu, Vishnu Priya, Chandra, Satya, Anasuya, Venu & Dhanraj, Baba Bhaskar, Jani Master in attendance.

The gala will be hosted by the charming anchor Pradeep Machiraju and will have mesmerizing performances from Nikharika, Anasuya, Bhanu, Vishnu and Ravi. There will also be rib-tickling skits by Gully Boys team, Chandra's team, Venu & Dhanraj's team. Another highlight will be some heart-warming moments between the father-daughter duo- Nagababu and Niharika and the surprise entry of Niharika's friends, sparking joy and happiness during this special occasion.

Tune in to Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD on 23rd August 2020 at 5 PM and celebrate the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi with 'Bapu Bommaki Pellanta'