Beautiful And Melodious 'Farewell' Lyrical Song From Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' Movie Is Out

College days are definitely the priceless moments of one's life… Be it the bunks, outings, fights, secret first loves or the happy birthday parties, they can never be forgotten! Till now, the "Happy Days…" song from Shekar Kammula's 'Happy Days' movie was one such song which used to touch the hearts when it comes to reminiscing the college days tale. But from now on even Naga Chaitanya's "Farewell…" song is also added to the list! As the release date is nearing, the makers shared the lyrical video of this beautiful and melodious song and made us roll back to our most memorable days!

Naga Chaitanya also shared the lyrical video of the "Farewell…" song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the song, Chay also wrote, "Here's the 3rd single from the album #Farewell song out now! https://youtu.be/IeN1TIAdUuc #ThankYouTheMovie @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @pcsreeram @RaashiiKhanna_ @BvsRavi #MalavikaNair @avika_n_joy @SaiSushanthR @SVC_official @adityamusic".

Going with the details of the lyrical video, it showcased Chay and his farewell party! The beautiful video also had glimpses of the BTS shots and college memories of this movie. Armaan Malik crooned it pretty well and thus it is so soothing! There are no words to praise Chandrabose's lyrics as they touched the heart. This song can be termed as SS Thaman's one of the best compositions.

As Dil Raju termed it as a 'Gratitude' themed movie, the new release date poster showcased Naga Chaitanya in all smiles with the backdrop of his school, teenage and college days pics! He is seen riding a boat, playing hockey, fighting in the college and also spending lovely time with his girlfriends. This movie will now hit the screens on 22nd July, 2022!

Going with the plot, it showcases the various stages of Naga Chaitanya's life. His schooling, college days and his love tales with Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Raashi Khanna will be highlighted. He also turns selfish in the later stage of his career and the reason behind it will be revealed in the movie!

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.