BeTheRealMan: Curiosity builds around Mahesh and Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood: BeTheRealMan challenge is currently going viral within Tollywood film circles. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has come up with an interesting challenge where he did the daily chores at home and nominated Rajamouli to spread the message. Today, Chiranjeevi has come up with his video and nominated KTR, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam.

Koratala Siva, Ram Charan, Sukumar, Venkatesh and others took part in this but so far, no one has nominated Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu in this challenge. It will be interesting to see Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan also coming up with these challenges. The fans are curious if anyone nominates both these heroes.

Mahesh Babu is chilling at home with his family members and we get to see what's happening around him from time to time. Let us hope that someone nominates both and let them also accept the challenges.