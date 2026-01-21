‘Bhaga Bhaga’ from ‘China Piece’ strikes a patriotic chord

The upcoming spy drama China Piece, starring Nihal Kodhati and Surya Srinivas in the lead roles, continues to build momentum with its latest promotional release. Directed by Akki Viswanatha Reddy and produced under the Moonlight Dreams banner, the film also features an ensemble cast including Kamal Kamaraju, Raghu Babu, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles.

From the outset, China Piece has generated healthy buzz with its intriguing concept and slick presentation. The teaser, packed with action, suspense, and touches of humour, set expectations high and hinted at a refreshing take on the spy genre.

Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled the song ‘Bhaga Bhaga’, which stands out as a strong patriotic number. Composed by Karthik, the track is designed to evoke national pride and emotional intensity. Singer Kaala Bhairava’s commanding vocals elevate the song, while Rahman’s sharp and impactful lyrics resonate deeply, transforming the song into a stirring anthem.

On the technical front, the film boasts a capable crew with Suresh Raguthu handling cinematography and Marthand K. Venkatesh overseeing the editing, ensuring a crisp and engaging visual narrative.

With its blend of espionage, emotion, and patriotism, China Piece is slated for a theatrical release towards the end of February, and expectations are steadily rising.