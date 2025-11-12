Bhagyashree Borse feels lucky to play Kumari in ‘Kaantha’

Dulquer Salmaan’s highly anticipated period drama Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, is set for a grand release on November 14. Starring Dulquer alongside Rana Daggubati and Samuthirakani, the film features Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead. Jointly produced by Dulquer’s Wayfare Films Private Limited and Rana’s Spirit Media, the teaser, trailer, and songs have already generated strong buzz.

Sharing her excitement, Bhagyashree called Kaantha a “special and performance-driven” film. “It’s a dream opportunity for a newcomer to share the screen with Dulquer garu and Rana garu,” she said. Portraying the character ‘Kumari’, she revealed that she prepared extensively to capture the essence of the 1960s, drawing inspiration from legendary actresses Savitri and Sridevi.

She praised director Selvamani Selvaraj for crafting a “beautifully written and emotionally rich” role, and commended her co-star Rana for his passion toward cinema. “He constantly talks about films and I’ve learned so much from him,” she noted.

Calling the shooting experience “positive and collaborative,” Bhagyashree said the team worked like a family. She also credited the producers for their grand vision and commitment to quality.

Looking forward, the actress expressed excitement about her upcoming Telugu and Hindi projects, adding that her heart remains with Telugu cinema. “After Kaantha, I hope audiences will see me as a performer, not just a commercial actress,” she concluded.