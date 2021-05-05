Big clash in Tollywood for Dussehra?

We already knew that Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati joined hands for the official Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit movie Ayyappan Koshiyum.

The expectations are sky-high on this movie. Nithya Menon is romancing Pawan Kalyan in the film whereas Aishwarya Rajesh is on board to pair up with Rana in the movie. Sagar K Chandra is helming this project. Though the makers have wanted to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible, it got halted because of the second week of Coronavirus and the movie unit is yet to resume the shooting. As per the latest buzz, the makers planning to release the film for Dussehra this year. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's upcoming Pan Indian movie 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and NTR is also gearing up for a grand release on October 13th. The makers haven't revealed that they might postpone the film. So, we can say that the movie will get released for Dussehra.

If this is going to take place, then there will be a huge clash between Ayyappan Koshiyum remake and 'RRR'. Also if two much-awaited movies like AK remake and RRR collide at the box office, then there will be a huge division in terms of collections.