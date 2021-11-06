Big News: The Announcement Poster Of Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s 154th Movie Is out!

This Diwali festival is turning into a bigger one as most of the Tollywood heroes are treating their fans by sharing the new updates of their upcoming movies. Off late, even Mega Star Chiranjeevi also lightened up the evening announcing his 154th movie... It is a big treat for all his fans as they are eagerly awaiting to witness Mega Star on the big screens for a couple of years.



Ace production house Mythri Movie Makers shared the announcement poster on their Twitter page and surprised all the fans of Mega Star Chiranjeevi... Take a look!

The poster showcases a wooden boat along with an anchor and torn cloth piece hung at the edge of the arrow. Even the background is also interesting filled with boats and port appeal! Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "#Mega154 Celebration doesn't end with Diwali! In front, there is MEGA festival More #PoonakaaluLoading on 6th November Megastar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP".

The title will be unveiled on 6th November and thus we need to wait for more two days to witness the title poster. This movie is being directed by Bobby and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rock star DSP is all set to tune the songs for this most awaited movie.

Well, speaking about other movies of Chiranjeevi, his 152nd movie is Acharya and then followed by God Father and Bhola Shankar. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie. He also lined up other two projects and one of them is with Meher Ramesh. This movie is named as 'Bhola Shankar' and will be directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabramhham Sunkara under the AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials banners. There are speculations that, Bhola Shankar is the remake of Thala Ajith's Vedalam movie. Acharya movie will be released on 4th February, 2022.