Live
- Siva Aditya Kancherla: A Visionary in Blockchain Innovation
- Anant National University Hosts the 6th Convocation with Mrs Sudha Murty as Chief Guest
- Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Siddipet, Telangana
- Natural Moisturisers You Can Find in Your Kitchen for Dry Skin in Winters
- National Energy Conservation Day 2024: Importance, Date, and Ways to Save Energy
- In 2024, 353 girls enrolled in 33 erstwhile pattern Sainik Schools
- Venkatesh looks as stylish cop in ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ new song promo
- ‘Drinker Sai’ comes with a catchy song ‘Drinksu Drinksu Drinksu’
- SDT unleashes intensity in ‘Sambarala Yetigattu’ teaser
- Court Adjourns Quash Petition Hearing for Allu Arjun to 21st of December
Just In
Big twist: Revathi’s husband ready to withdraw case against Allu Arjun amid legal battle
The ongoing legal situation surrounding Allu Arjun has taken an unexpected turn.
The ongoing legal situation surrounding Allu Arjun has taken an unexpected turn. The actor’s legal team is currently pushing for the Telangana High Court to expedite the quash petition and lift the charges against him. Meanwhile, police protection at Chanchalguda Jail has been heightened in anticipation of the actor’s possible judicial remand.
In a dramatic twist, the husband of the late Revathi, who tragically lost her life in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, has publicly stated that he is willing to withdraw the case against Allu Arjun. Speaking to the media, he emphasized that his wife’s decision to attend the theater was her own, and he does not believe the actor should be held responsible for her death.
"It was my wife’s choice to go to the theater, and that’s about it. Allu Arjun’s presence at the theater had nothing to do with her passing. I only learned through the media that Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the case, and I am ready to withdraw my complaint if necessary," he stated.
The man had previously filed the complaint following the tragic incident, but his recent comments suggest a change in stance regarding the actor’s involvement. This development has added a new layer of complexity to the case, as Allu Arjun’s legal team prepares to contest the charges.