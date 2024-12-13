Big twist: Revathi’s husband ready to withdraw case against Allu Arjun amid legal battle

The ongoing legal situation surrounding Allu Arjun has taken an unexpected turn. The actor’s legal team is currently pushing for the Telangana High Court to expedite the quash petition and lift the charges against him. Meanwhile, police protection at Chanchalguda Jail has been heightened in anticipation of the actor’s possible judicial remand.

In a dramatic twist, the husband of the late Revathi, who tragically lost her life in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, has publicly stated that he is willing to withdraw the case against Allu Arjun. Speaking to the media, he emphasized that his wife’s decision to attend the theater was her own, and he does not believe the actor should be held responsible for her death.

"It was my wife’s choice to go to the theater, and that’s about it. Allu Arjun’s presence at the theater had nothing to do with her passing. I only learned through the media that Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the case, and I am ready to withdraw my complaint if necessary," he stated.

The man had previously filed the complaint following the tragic incident, but his recent comments suggest a change in stance regarding the actor’s involvement. This development has added a new layer of complexity to the case, as Allu Arjun’s legal team prepares to contest the charges.