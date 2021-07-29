Big Update From Sarkaru Vaari Pata: The Makers Unveil A New Poster Of Mahesh Babu

It is all known that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaati Paata movie is the most awaited one of this season. Due to Covid-19, the shooting was halted for almost 2 months. Off late, the makers of this movie have released a big update from the movie and released a new poster of Mahesh Babu too.



Along with sharing the poster of Mahesh Babu, the makers made it clear that a big update of this movie will be out on July 31st, 2021. In the poster, Mahesh is seen holding a big black bag and is seen amid a sand path amid numerous cars and bikes.



The makers also promised that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie.

Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years. According to the sources, the Kannada film industry's ace actor Kichha Sudeep will essay the antagonist role in this movie. This movie also has Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release in the next year on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival.