Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show has entered the sixth week now. In the sixth week, there are 9 members in the nominations phase. Since Sohel is the captain of the house, he is exempted from the nominations and was also given a special power.

The nominations procedure took place with heated arguments, like the last week. Everyone came out with genuine reasons for the same. Akhil, Monal. Kumar said. Divi, Ariyana, Noel, Harika, Abhi, and Lasya are the 9 members in the nominations this week.

But, using his special power, Sohel saved Mehaboob from the nominations because of which he is in the safe zone.

With this, the total 9 members in the nominations are Akhil, Monal, Kumar Sai, Divi, Ariyana, Noel, Harika, Abhijeet and Lasya.

Most likely, Kumar Sai might get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week.