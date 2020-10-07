Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar upset with Noel Sean

Amma Rajasekhar is one of the elderly persons in the Bigg Boss house right now. After Gangavva, Amma Rajasekhar is the senior in the Bigg Boss house. The dance director cum filmmaker has been playing the game well. As of now, he has played the game safe and openly admitted to the same. Amma Rajasekhar revealed it during the eliminations procedure.

Noel Sean nominated Amma Rajasekhar because the dance director nominated Swathi Deekshith. Noel tried to explain the same to Amma Rajasekhar and defend himself regarding the same. But, Amma Rajasekhar was deeply hurt and disappointed with the reason that Noel has given him.

Amma clearly told Noel that he did not respect the bonding they share but choose to support someone who is not in the house anymore. Amma emotionally told Noel that he would go out of the house this week and make Noel feel bad for a long time.