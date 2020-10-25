Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Entertainment, not easy with Samantha Akkineni!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss is one of the interesting TV shows in Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the actual host of the TV show but Samantha will be replacing him for the current weekend. On the occasion of Dusshera, Samantha will be hosting the episode on Sunday. Interestingly, the show organizers did not reveal it until last night. Amidst a lot of speculations, the makers finally released a promo with Samantha hosting the TV show.

We can see Samantha saying, "Entertainment with me is not easy," in the promo which resembles a dialogue from her last film Oh Baby. Samantha is seen dressed traditionally in a saree to host the show for 3 hours. It is going to be a lot of fun this Sunday and the promo also indicated the same.

Samantha will be announcing the elimination of Divi from the Bigg Boss house this week. Keep watching the space for more interesting details about the show.