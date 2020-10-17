Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Girls Party Night in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The ongoing season 4 of Bigg Boss has been entertaining the audience and is recording high TRPs even during the IPL season. The Bigg Boss makers are also trying to come up with interesting and fun tasks.

Today, Bigg Boss gave an interesting task to the girls in the house. All the girls got ready and ragged the guys in the house. They asked some questions to Abhijeet who opened up and claimed that level-headedness and honesty are the two most important things he will look out in his partner. Amma Rajshekar danced for the girls. Sohel did cat walk like a girl and shared his opinions on the girls in the house in a funny way. Akhil acted as a newly married typical Indian wife.

At the end of the task, all the housemates danced for 'Swing Zara' song. It seems like the housemates had a blast in today's episode.