Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Secret Task to Avinash

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash is one of the entertaining contestants in the Bigg Boss house right now. Among all the inmates, Avinash is the only one who looks sensible in the house. He is playing the game perfectly and is also an entertaining one and all. Avinash was asked to enter the confession room on Tuesday before starting a new task.

Bigg Boss assigned a secret task to Avinash. This is the first time that a secret task is introduced in the Bigg Boss house. According to the task, Avinash is the assistant manager in the Bigg Boss house. According to the secret task, he has to spoil the plans of the staff in the Bigg Boss house.

Avinash has to spoil the challenges given by the guests to the hotel staff members. Avinash was initially not happy with the secret task but he finally accepted to do it.