Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel becomes the new captain

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The captaincy task for the sixth week took place in the Bigg Boss house on Thursday. Three inmates contended for the captaincy task. Akhil was chosen as the best performer from the hotel staff team, and Avinash won the secret task. Sohel was chosen as the best performer from the team of guests. Among the three, the captaincy task took place. Sohel Ryan won the task and he became the captain of the house.

The three were asked to do a unique task in the garden area for captaincy. They were asked to hold two bowls of ice cubes and stand in between a hot furnace, that too in a single position without moving. The three tried their best but Akhil gave up first. Later, Avinash too gave up and Sohel won the task.

Sohel got the immunity which means he will not be in the eliminations in the coming week if he survives through the eliminations this time.